Vale Richard Norton, legendary martial artist and stuntman

Martial artist, actor, and stuntman Richard Norton, whose career spanned more than 60 credits across five decades, has died aged 75.

Norton’s wife Judy Green confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, describing herself as “numb and devasted” by the loss.

“I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being,” she wrote.

“The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.”

I am deeply saddened to share that my friend Richard Norton has passed away at the age of 76. He was an extraordinary individual, a towering figure in the martial arts community, and a contemporary of Chuck Norris. In addition to his impressive career as a highly sought-after…

Born in the Melbourne suburb of Croydon in 1950, Norton was a karate belt by age 17 and worked security at nightclubs before serving as a bodyguard to a long list of celebrity clients, including The Rolling Stones and Linda Ronstadt.

He developed a strong friendship with Chuck Norris after the US martial arts star visited Australia in 1976, leading to his first acting role in the 1980 action film The Octagon.

Director Robert Clouse chose Norton to be one of the ensemble heroes in Force: Five (1981), an international hit, and went on to appear in countless Martial Arts and action films throughout Hong Kong, America, and Australia.

As an action choreographer, his credits have included The Amazing Spider-Man, Mad Max: Fury Road, Suicide Squad, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Blacklight, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He also appeared in both Mad Max films as The Prime Emperorator.

RIP Richard Norton (1950-2025). One of the first names in the world of martial arts I had a chance to interview. A rare westerner who earned respect of HK film crews, then became a Hollywood fight coordinator. Before that, bodyguard & trainer to music legends. An amazing life.

More recently, Norton made an appearance in Adrian Castro’s 10-minute action short, Tiger Cop: Project A, something Castro described as the culmination of a ten-year dream.

“Tiger Cop is a homage to 80s Hong Kong action cinema, and who better to be the villain in our series than to have the best villain who graced the Hong Kong action cinema screens in the 80s, Richard Norton of course,” he told IF.

“It was such an honour and privilege to work with him, as well as nerve-racking, as I designed the fight choreography for the fight scene between Richard and Maria [Tran]. Here I am designing fight choreography to one of the best action performers and fight choreographers in the industry. It was surreal to see him perform the moves I designed, and the greatest moment was when he gave me the nod after a fight scene; he liked what I did. I will forever be grateful and cherish that moment.”

Norris was among those to pay tribute on social media, writing he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the news.

“The wonderful memories we shared will forever be cherished in my heart,” he said.

“Richard, you made me not only a better martial artist but a better person. You inspired so many, and your legacy and impact will continue to live on for generations to come. You were truly one of the finest men I’ve ever known. I long for more time together, but I take comfort in the fact that we will meet again.”