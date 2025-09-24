Vale Susan MacKinnon, documentary producer and industry advocate

Documentary producer and industry advocate Susan MacKinnon has died.

In statements posted to social media, Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) creative director/CEO Natasha Gadd and Documentary Australia CEO Mitzi Goldman both acknowledged the passing of MacKinnon last week.

“We respectfully acknowledge Susan’s incredible contribution to AIDC and her dedication to uplifting documentary storytelling and storytellers in Australia, and mark the loss of a lifelong champion of the field,” Gadd said.

Mackinnon’s achievements included co-founding and acting as co-executive director of the Documentary Australia Foundation (now Documentary Australia) for eight years, as well as serving as documentary investment manager for the Australian Film Finance Corporation and board director for the South Australian Film Corporation.

A founding member of AIDC in 1987, she served six years on the board from 2000-2006. She also co-produced and co-moderated the very first AIDC FACTory pitching forum in 2016, as well as both the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Her work as an independent producer spanned three decades and included documentary commissions for ABC, SBS, Foxtel, ARTE, ZDF, CBC, Curiositystream and NHK, with Cast from the Storm, Paul Kelly – Stories of Me’, The Tanja Liedtke Story, Honeybee Blues, Global Haywire, and Eternity among the highlights.

In 2013, she accepted the AIDC Stanley Hawes Award on behalf of Documentary Australia Foundation alongside Goldman and Ian Darling for the organisation’s outstanding contribution to Australian documentary.

In paying tribute to MacKinnon, Goldman described her as a “champion of documentary always”.

“From the earliest days of Documentary Australia, she and I worked together to gather the strongest stories to make the case to the philanthropic sector why documentary storytelling was so aligned to philanthropic goals,” she said.

“Susan was warm and exuberant, and I admired and respected her dedication to documentary. She was attentive to many filmmakers as they struggled to get their films made. Susan’s contribution to the establishment of DA, and the years we worked alongside each other, will never be forgotten by me, nor erased from our history. I will always remember her laughter, her generous heart, and goodwill towards the filmmaking community.”