VicScreen adds genre-specific program to Originate suite of initiatives

After announcing the first eight participants of its Originate Series development program last month, VicScreen has unveiled a new addition to the Originate suite of programs.

Originate Genre is a two-phase development program designed to elevate live-action genre movie projects from concept to market-ready screenplays.

As part of the initiative, VicScreen will present a series of online screenwriting seminars focused on genre storytelling, led by Wendall Thomas, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) screenwriting professor, lecturer, script editor, development executive, and author.

Open to all Victorian writers, the webinars include eight hours of intensive training across four weeks in action, comedy, horror, fantasy, rom-com, sci-fi, and thriller narratives.

From there, eight projects will be selected to participate in a six-month intensive Writers’ Lab, comprised of group, peer-to-peer, and one-on-one development sessions online and in-person in Melbourne. They will also receive a $10,000 grant to deliver a polished first draft screenplay.

Alison Brie as Millie and Dave Franco as Tim in ‘Together’. (Image: Ben King)

Thomas, who has worked with Warner Bros, Universal, Showtime, Disney, PBS, and NBC, amongst others, will lead both development stages.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said she was keen to see more Victorian genre films resonate globally, following the success of Late Night with the Devil and Together.

“Victoria has a wealth of genre storytelling talent, so we’ve developed Originate Genre to accelerate our remarkable talent and bring new action, comedy, horror or thriller projects to market,” she said.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks also noted the state’s “proud history of making extraordinary movies with broad audience appeal”.

“Through our screen strategy, the Allan Labor Government is ensuring that our state maintains its status as a global screen powerhouse, and Originate Genre is one way we are backing the next generation of local screen storytellers to hone their skills,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the films that result and go on to bring laughs, scares or thrills to audiences across the world.”

The Originate Genre online seminars will commence on Thursday, March 27, with two-hour sessions across four consecutive weeks. Webinars will run on Thursday, March 27, Thursday, April 3, Thursday, April 10, and Thursday, April 17 at 1pm Melbourne time.

Find more information about Originate Genre here.