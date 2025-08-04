VicScreen advances eight genre films through Originate

VicScreen has chosen eight feature projects, spanning horror, thriller and comedy, to progress to the next stage of its Originate Genre initiative, with writers set to sharpen their scripts through a $10,000 grant and six months of structured development.

Each team will participate in a week-long writers’ lab led by UCLA screenwriting professor, script editor and development exec Wendall Thomas, followed by half year’s story consultation and group and peer-to-peer workshops, ultimately culminating a first draft screenplay.

Originate Genre, aimed at nurturing new voices in commercial cinema, expands upon VicScreen’s established Originate series, which support the development of screen projects across series, factual, games, and features.

The first stage of the program took place earlier this year, with 420 Victorian writers participating in a series of online screenwriting seminars led by Thomas. Projects were selected for the second stage based on their strength of concept, distinctiveness, and clear sense of audience and genre.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher congratulated the “exhilarating and provocative” projects selected for the second stage.

“VicScreen’s suite of hothousing Originate programs, has successfully fast-tracked the careers of Victorian screen storytellers, with supported projects already backed by some of the screen industry’s biggest names and commissioners. We’ve developed Originate Genre to bring attention to the wealth of commercially minded storytellers this state has to offer, and we’re excited by the new comedy, horror and thriller projects we’ve discovered,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see how their films progress from here.”

The projects:

In Other Words by Alex Nesic

A multi-lingual love story follows two bickering language translators trying unsuccessfully to help their friends find love but instead, find an unexpected connection of their own.

Inner Beast by Danielle Stamoulos

Feeling trapped in a tamed life of creative burnout, cultural pressures and millennial mediocrity, Callie goes searching for healing at a re-wilding women’s retreat to reconnect to her instincts to turn her life around, only to wake up the next day as the ‘beast version’ of herself.

Live LARP Love by Gillian Crosby

At a modern-day medieval festival, a professional knight has her world turned upside down when a firebrand bar truck owner arrives and starts a peasants’ revolt.

Lucky Country by Catherine Bonny

When an opportunistic drifter in a post-WW3 Australia discovers a prosperous rural community, he lies about his identity in order to steal from them; but when he uncovers the grim source of their wealth, he must convince the community of the truth to survive.

Prior Engagement by Ramon Watkins

A shy lesbian widow and closeted trophy wife share an anonymous mid-flight kiss just before their “introduction” as future in-laws, triggering a clash of menopausal lust and maternal guilt that torpedoes their kids’ engagement week at a luxury winery.

Shaz by Mikhayla Dennis

Standing in the wrong line at the wrong time, Shaz, a fearless truck driver from outback Australia, loses her retirement fund to two amateur bank robbers and sets off across the outback to steal back the money that was never hers to begin with.

The Complete Guide To Making An Enemy by Scott Limbrick and Vidya Rajan

When a people-pleasing art designer is overlooked for a promotion, she signs up for a unique motivational coaching service and finds herself drawn into an unexpected rivalry that soon becomes a game of life-or-death.

The Sitter by Michael Hudson

A Blak sober companion assigned to care for an aging music icon begins to suspect the past isn’t the only thing haunting her new client.