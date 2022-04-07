VicScreen has brought Paramount Australia and New Zealand, Blackfella Films, and Fremantle Australia on board as participating organisations for this year’s Victorian Screen Development Internships program.

Now in its third year, the initiative is designed to create pathways into the screen industry for Victorian storytellers via two paid 12-month internships that are open to creatives from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, First Peoples of Australia, and people who are gender diverse or living with a disability.

Successful participants will complete four-month rotations across the three businesses.

Vicscreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said it was great to see the program return.

“The program has been incredibly successful in fostering and accelerating our diverse local talent, and I look forward to following the careers of our alumni as they continue to make strides as future industry leaders,” she said.

Blackfella Films managing director Darren Dale said the company was pleased to partner with Vicscreen on an initiative that delivers “such successful outcomes” for early career creatives.

“As makers of purpose-led content, we’re excited to support bold and audacious storytellers to gain experience, hone their skills and leap forward in their careers,” he said.

Fremantle Australia CEO Greg Woods also expressed his pride in being involved.

“It’s a rewarding experience for all the team involved in the program, we all grow from collaboration, and we look forward to welcoming the interns to the company.”

For Melbourne Paramount ANZ general manager Toni Skaife, the initiative reflected the company’s dedication to creating diverse local content for Australian audiences to access across our multiple platforms.

“We are delighted to partner with VicScreen, and to work closely with Blackfella Films and Fremantle to support and develop local Victorian content creatives through this outstanding,” he said.

“Our Paramount team is extremely excited about this opportunity, and we look forward to collaborating with the interns.”

The internships will commence in the second half of the year. VicScreen’s Games Development Internship is also set to return, with applications to open later in the year.

Applications for the Victorian Screen Development Internships close Monday, May 2. Find out more information here.