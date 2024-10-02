Victorian Government unveils animation, VFX and games training academy

When Haley Sherrif graduated with an advanced diploma in animation from CG Spectrum in 2020, she was excited about what lay ahead, having switched careers from physiotherapy.

However, the onset of the pandemic meant she was soon forced to return to her former profession as opportunities across Victoria’s VFX and animation industry dried up.

Fortunately, she maintained contact with CG Spectrum, who provided one-on-one mentoring to improve her showreel, ultimately leading to her first job as a junior animator WetaFX in Melbourne in 2022.

Sherrif, who joined Framestore last month, paid tribute to the specialist provider for allowing her to “hone in” on the skills she wanted as an animator.

“For me, it was the flexibility and individualised approach they took that sold me and was really helpful in getting my foot in the door for my first animation job,” she said.

It’s an approach a wider cohort of VFX and animation students will now have the opportunity to experience after CG Spectrum was announced as the operator for a new Victorian animation, visual effects (VFX), and games tertiary institution.

Backed by a $3.6 million investment by the Victorian Government and delivered in partnership with VicScreen, the GameChanger Academy is part of a $5.4 million skills and training package unveiled last year, for which the government invited expressions of interest for TAFEs and other education providers to deliver specialist training.

Among the bachelor’s degrees and post-graduate courses to be offered are the Good to Great 2-week immersive post-graduate certificate for people with industry experience, and the Elevate program which will upskill those already working in the sector to grow their careers and leadership capabilities.

From left are VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher, Framestore Melbourne head of studio Lara Hopkins, Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks and CG Spectrum co-founder Jeff Pepper. (Image: Daniel Mahon)

Students will also learn the latest industry practices through partnerships with multiple Melbourne VFX, digital games, and animation studios.

So far this year, Victorian VFX, post-production and animation companies have contributed to projects including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Ted, and leading games such as Call of Duty and The Sims.

The state is also home to Asia Pacific’s largest digital games celebration in Melbourne Games Week, which runs from October 5-13.

CG Spectrum co-founder Jeff Pepper said GameChanger Academy had the potential to become a “global lighthouse for learning and development within the VFX, animation, and games industries”.

“We’re thrilled the Victorian Government and VicScreen recognise CG Spectrum as a world-class educator in games, animation, and VFX,” he said.

“The GameChanger Academy is a significant investment in the next generation of industry leaders, upskilling current screen professionals and training a new cohort of job-ready graduates.”

The announcement comes 12 months after the Victorian Government added a $15 million Digital Screen Rebate to its suite of incentives, making grants available to post-production, animation, digital games, and VFX projects undertaken within the state with local workers.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks said the GameChanger Academy, combined with the rebate, would ensure that Victoria welcomed more skilled workers and projects to “keep the industry buzzing for many years to come”.

His sentiments were echoed by VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher, who said the academy would create a steady stream of job-ready graduates while also sharpening the skill sets of mid-career and senior talent.

“We know that to keep pace with the rapid advancements in VFX, digital games, and animation, the Victorian screen sector needs more industry-informed education and training for our thriving screen industry,” she said.

GameChanger Academy will open for student enrolments on Monday 14 October 2024, with the first courses to commence in February 2025 with further courses to roll out next year. Find out more information here.