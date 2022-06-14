Vista Group has made two senior promotions, upping Sarah Lewthwaite to the chief executive of its data-driven film marketing company, Movio, while Matthew Liebmann is now the group’s chief innovation and data officer.

Headquartered in New Zealand, the ASX-listed business that provides software, data and technology solutions for the film industry. In addition to Movio, its companies include Vista Entertainment (cinema management software and digital solutions); Numero (box office reporting software for distributors and cinemas); Maccs (distribution software); Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for studios) and Flicks (consumer platform for movie/streaming information).

Previously Lewthwaite was Movio’s chief client officer, responsible for exhibition, studio, and distributor relationships. In her new role as CEO she will lead the business globally from London.

Her prior experience in the cinema industry includes 15 years at Cineplex Entertainment in Canada before joining Movio in 2014.

“Having devoted my career to the cinema industry, including as a Movio client, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be leading this forward-thinking company,” she said.

“We have an ambitious strategy that goes to the heart of our clients’ needs, and I look forward to steering us through the next exciting chapter.”

Liebmann is Movio’s current chief operating officer, and moves into the newly-created role of chief innovation and data officer where he will bring together data and strategies from across the business.

“We have always understood there is real potential for the Group in innovating across our businesses using the data which passes through our software, and Matthew’s appointment is aimed at realising that potential,” said Vista Group CEO Kimbal Riley.

“Matthew’s new role is designed to bring together our overall group data and product strategies and enable us to turn that data into valuable business insights for our clients.

“Both Sarah and Matthew are hugely respected across Vista Group and the cinema and film industry. I am confident that under Sarah’s leadership Movio will respond to the resurgence in the cinema industry and continue to deliver strong results going forward. I am also certain that Matthew will successfully deliver on the huge potential for innovation and data across our business.”

Both executives will report to Riley, with Liebmann working from Auckland.

“With so many competing options for our leisure time, it’s more important than ever that our industry is operationally excellent whilst delivering outstanding entertainment experiences,” said Liebmann.

“Technology and data are foundational to empowering cinema teams and delighting moviegoers, and I’m excited to use my background in cinema operations and guest engagement to help capitalise on what we think will be the next golden era of cinema,” he said.