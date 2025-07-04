WA Government to inject $5m into Screenwest’s industry capacity program

The Western Australian Government has committed $5 million to expanding Screenwest’s Targeted Industry Capacity Building Program ahead of Perth Film Studios opening next year.

Launched in November last year, the program calls for bold ideas to fill industry capacity gaps in long-form scripted drama across sectors, such as unit, lighting, gripping/rigging, and catering. Screenwest offers $100,000 per proposal, backed by support from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

In expanding the initiative, the state governments aim to further build capacity across camera, set construction, standby props equipment, art department, screen production support facilities, and special effects, reducing the need to import equipment and services from the eastern states during screen production.

According to government projections, Perth Film Studios, a $233.5 million WA production facility situated in Malaga, will attract up to 10 per cent of Australia’s annual screen productions, compared to the current 1 per cent.

WA Premier Roger Cook announced in April that construction on Perth Film Studios was now 60 per cent complete, with 200 people employed directly on the site.

WA Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk said the expanded program would meet the growing production needs and support economic diversification for Western Australia.

“The $5 million funding boost will build capacity in the growing service needs to support filming in WA, including art department, catering, construction, and special effects,” she said.

“This investment backs our local screen industry and ensures we are equipped to deliver the service and amenity to match WA’s new state-of-the-art film studio.”