WA writers Gary Hamaguchi and Jesse Laurie selected for $100,000 Bill Warnock Talent Accelerator

Western Australian writers Gary Hamaguchi and Jesse Laurie will receive $100,000 each to develop their skills and screen projects after being selected for the Bill Warnock Talent Accelerator.

Named in honour of the revered WA playwright, screenwriter, novelist, poet and activist, the year-long skills development program -administered through Screenwest – is designed to assist early to mid-career writers from the state by expanding their creative development skills and screen industry contacts and bridging the gap between their ideas and the marketplace.

Hamaguchi and Laurie will now each invest $80,000 in their professional development and put $20,000 towards the development of their own projects.

The former is a Jaru/Noongar/Japanese writer and director living in Broome who has written and directed multiple short films, as well as the documentary series Larapinta, currently streaming SBS on Demand.

After an early career as an elite AFL athlete, Laurie pivoted into a passionate screenwriter, with his short film Raising Thunder shortlisted for the Australian Writer’s Guild Monte Miller Award in 2021. He is currently developing a feature screenplay with Zero Gravity Management (US), and his first feature film, Zero, is in production.

Hamaguchi, who is currently working on the new season of Mystery Road: Origin, said he was looking forward to advancing his career from short films to developing and writing longer form content.

“Being a freelance filmmaker living in Broome with a young family can be challenging at times – the remoteness means limited networking opportunities, which are vital in this industry,” he said.

“Receiving the Bill Warnock Talent Accelerator will allow me to travel, immerse myself in the industry, attend networking events, and still call Broome home.”

Laurie said he was “genuinely so excited and appreciative” to have been chosen for the initiative.

“The opportunity to progress my career in a tangible, meaningful way will be invaluable, and I can’t wait to see where I am twelve months from now,” he said.

“Thank you, Screenwest, for your confidence in me — I’m just so grateful.”

Diana Warnock said she was pleased to carry on her late husband’s legacy through the initiative.

“I am thrilled, as are Bill’s children, Kylie and Adam, and their families, that his legacy and long-term commitment to filmmaking in Western Australia should result in two writers of such wonderful quality being the recipients of this exciting initiative,” she said.