Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ appoints Matt Barthow senior director of content

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ has announced a shake-up of its Networks leadership team, promoting Matt Barthow to senior director of content and appointing Charlotte Holden and Stephanie Taylor-Carrillo as directors of legal and corporate communications, respectively.

Barthow has spent the past three years as director of digital and FTA content for the company, having previously held multiple roles across 13 years at MediaWorks, which Discovery acquired in 2020. In his new role, he will be responsible for strategy, programming, acquisition, commissioning, and scheduling for WBD’s portfolio of Pay and free-to-air channels and platforms across Australia and New Zealand.

It comes as Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ senior vice president and head of networks Glen Kyne prepares to depart the business next month, with director of content and BVOD Juliet Peterson taking over his role.

The remainder of the Networks leadership team comprises ANZ revenue senior director James Hole, ANZ marketing senior director Sasha Mackie, APAC GVP and head of creative Gab Ayoub, FP&A, ANZ & Japan senior director Noni Ahluwalia, and Richard Beniston, who becomes Senior director for product and data for ANZ.

Head of news Richard Sutherland and VP P&C for ANZ Kylie Elsom will remain with the business until July 31.

Peterson described the new team as an “exciting mix of new faces, and experienced and brilliant leaders”.

“This year has been immensely challenging for the WBD ANZ networks team, with huge and disruptive changes,” she said.

“I think this refreshed leadership team is exactly the right group of people to take us into the future and chart a pathway to success. It is going to be incredibly difficult to say goodbye to so many amazing people who we work with, but looking into the future, I’m excited by the potential of the new business. We have the best team in the sector, and clear plans to scale audiences with market-leading content and products.”

The new business model begins fully on July 8, preceded by a transition period.