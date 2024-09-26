Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform to launch in Aus next year

TV & Streaming
Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform will launch in Australia in 2025 as it begins to rollout the service across multiple regions in Asia.

It will add to a cluttered local streaming platform market that is still awaiting the introduction of local content quotas, which are now months past the government’s self-appointed deadline of July 1.

Australian screen executive Richard Harris said the launch was a surprise given the amount of market disruption taking place, not to mention saturation of streaming s...