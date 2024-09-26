Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform to launch in Aus next year

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming platform will launch in Australia in 2025 as it begins to rollout the service across multiple regions in Asia.

It will add to a cluttered local streaming platform market that is still awaiting the introduction of local content quotas, which are now months past the government’s self-appointed deadline of July 1.

Australian screen executive Richard Harris said the launch was a surprise given the amount of market disruption taking place, not to mention saturation of streaming s...