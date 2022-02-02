Philippa Bateman’s Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow, released in cinemas nationally on March 10, is a cinematic reinvention of a legendary concert that premiered in 2004.

Kura Tungar — Songs from the River was a collaboration between First Nations singer-songwriters Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter working with Paul Grabowsky and the 22-piece Australian Art Orchestra.

Using never seen before footage of conversations with Archie and Ruby, rehearsals and the opening night, and with images of Hunter’s Ngarrindjeri country in South Australia, the film is a portrait of artists at the peak of their powers and a moving story of loss, love and what it means to truly come ‘home’.

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow is produced by Roach, Kate Hodges, and Bateman, and executive produced by Ian Darling and Emma Donovan.