‘Watching You’ (Trailer)

Lingo Pictures’ six-part psychological thriller series Watching You, starring Aisha Dee, premieres this October on Stan.

The series, based on J.P Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, centres on Dee’s character Linda and the fallout of a single decision that threatens to upend her life.

Lina discovers her affair with a stranger has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Amid mounting threats, she sets out to unmask the insidious voyeur, only to realise that the danger is closer than she imagined.

Starring alongside Dee are Josh Helman, Chai Hansen, Laura Gordon, Olivia Vásquez and Luke Cook. The cast also includes Sara Wiseman, Mark Paguio, Willow Speers and Benjamin Wang.

Watching You is adapted for television by creators Alexei Mizin and Ryan van Dijk and directed by Peter Salmon and Sian Davies.

The series is produced by Lingo Pictures’ Jason Stephens and Bree-Anne Sykes, and executive produced by Helen Bowden. Stan’s executive producers are Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown. It is produced in association with, and internationally distributed by ITV studios.

Funding was provided by Stan and Screen Australia, with further support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund.

Watching You will premiere on October 3 on Stan.