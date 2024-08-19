‘Water Horse’ (Trailer)

Jennifer Van Gessel’s found-footage horror film Water Horse centres on Dianne Wilson (Lauren Grimson), a woman who lost her mother in mysterious circumstances at a young age and is still searching for closure. Her investigation leads her to believe the disappearance is of a paranormal nature.

The cast also includes Dean Kyrwood, Jessica Tovey, and Socratis Otto.

Written by Van Gessel, the film was shot across Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Hill End, Nowra and Kangaroo Valley. Production began in 2019 and wrapped in 2021.

Nita Naris, Janine Sheehan, Janine Van Gessel, and Rachele Wiggins served as producers, with the creative team also including composer Paul William Dawkins, cinematographer Goldie Soetianto, editor Dan Berghofer, and production designer Kelly Joy McNamara.

Water Horse, a Far From Everything Films production, is being released on VOD and disc via Bounty Entertainment, following a sold-out premiere at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema and Bar on Tuesday, August 20.