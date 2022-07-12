Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ has commissioned a 6 x 60 docuseries from Ronde Media following mega trucking legend Jon Kelly and his team as they flip vintage trucks.

Aussie Truck Rehab, to premiere on Discovery next year, will follow the crew as they buy, bling and then sell restored road warriors across Australia – in deals sometimes worth millions of dollars.

The series will sit alongside other local Discovery commissions such as Aussie Gold Hunters, Outback Opal Hunters, Demolition Down Under and Aussie Salvage Squad.

“Aussie Truck Rehab is set to provide Discovery’s passionate and dedicated audience with even more home-grown stories, and share the lives of ordinary and local unsung heroes,” said WB Discovery ANZ senior director production Vicki Keogh.

The concept for the series comes from series director Dan Marsden, with Ronde Media producing in association with Brisbane’s Whistling Wolf. Series producer is Roger Power.

“As well as being “trucking royalty”, big-rig restorer Jon Kelly and his do-or-die crew are tailor-made for Discovery audiences,” said Ronde Media co-founder Ben Davies.

Screen Queensland has supported the production.

Discovery is available on Foxtel and Fetch in Australia and Sky in New Zealand.