Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand has promoted Emma White to co-managing director, working alongside Mike Molloy.

Both White and Molloy will be jointly responsible for running the company’s production operations in NZ, and report to Ronald Goes, executive vice president and head of WBITVP. White takes over the role previously held by Greg Heathcote, who announced his decision to step down earlier in the year for health reasons.

White said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Mike at the helm of WBITVP New Zealand, showcasing the very best of home-grown creativity and world-class entertainment, and look forward to working with our brilliant team in the next exciting chapter of our business.”

WBITVP New Zealand is part of WBITVP’s global network of TV production operations, producing its formats such as The Bachelor & Bachelorette, Celebrity Treasure Island, and 60 Seconds, as well as third party shows such as The Block NZ and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Scripted productions include Black Hands and black comedy Fresh Eggs.

White has previously served as head of unscripted, and executive producer on many of the company’s key series including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, The Masked Singer NZ, Survivor NZ, The Bachelor NZ, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, Project Runway NZ, The Block NZ, and Married at First Sight NZ.

Goes said he was thrilled to appoint White co-MD.

“Emma’s track record speaks for itself and with her joining Mike we have a strong and dynamic leadership in place to help us continue to build on our many successes in the country.”