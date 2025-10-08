‘We Bury the Dead’ (Teaser)

Zak Hilditch’s We Bury the Dead stars Daisy Ridley as Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment.

Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a ‘body retrieval unit’, but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life. The film also stars Brenton Thwaites and Mark Coles Smith.

Written by Hilditch, We Bury the Dead was produced by Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore of WA production company The Penguin Empire, alongside Hilditch’s frequent collaborator Ross Dinerstein of Campfire Studios in the US.

Gramercy Park’s Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano were also producers, while Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett served as executive producers, alongside Umbrella Entertainment’s Ari Harrison and Jeff Harrison.

Production was backed by major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund, along with financial support from Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund.

We Bury the Dead will be released in cinemas on February 5 via Umbrella Entertainment.