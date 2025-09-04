‘We can’t all be put into one box’: Belinda Jombwe on ‘Going Home’ and building a path for diverse creatives

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Championing diverse and emerging creatives is what makes actor, writer and producer Belinda Jombwe tick.

On the set of her upcoming TikTok series Going Home, which she created, the majority of cast and crew were from diverse or marginalised backgrounds, or were women – and even the launch party will feature an emerging DJ.

It’s the same ethos that follows through to her recently launched not-for-profit, The Nansumba Foundation, which aims to create a safe, accessible space for culturally and racial...