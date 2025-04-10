‘We knew it had to be made at a certain level’: Curio Pictures on taking ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ with Amazon

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When producer Jo Porter met author Richard Flanagan in 2017, she knew his Booker Prize-winning novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North was ripe for screen adaptation.

More than seven years later, a five-part miniseries based on the story is set to be released on Prime Video, with Jacob Elordi leading a cast that includes Ciarán Hinds, Olivia DeJonge, Odessa Young, Heather Mitchell, and Thomas Weatherall.