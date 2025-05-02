‘We know we have more to do’: Arts Minister Tony Burke makes final pitch to voters

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arts Minister Tony Burke has highlighted the government’s achievements concerning the National Cultural Policy ahead of this Saturday’s ballot, noting that 66 of the 85 actions from Revive have now been achieved.

However, he has not provided an updated timeline for content quota obligations for streaming services, instead pointing the finger at previous governments for their lack of action, despite insisting during his tenure that quotas would be in place by July 1, 2024.

It’s been more than two years s...