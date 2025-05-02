Arts Minister Tony Burke.

‘We know we have more to do’: Arts Minister Tony Burke makes final pitch to voters

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·

Arts Minister Tony Burke has highlighted the government’s achievements concerning the National Cultural Policy ahead of this Saturday’s ballot, noting that 66 of the 85 actions from Revive have now been achieved.

However, he has not provided an updated timeline for content quota obligations for streaming services, instead pointing the finger at previous governments for their lack of action, despite insisting during his tenure that quotas would be in place by July 1, 2024.

It’s been more than two years s...