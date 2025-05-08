Thanks to Screenwest
Sponsored Content

‘We need to be easy to deal with’: ABC MD Hugh Marks promises faster commissioning, focus on Australian IP

·
NewsScreen ForeverTV & Streaming
·
Hugh Marks and Virginia Trioli at Screen Forever.

New ABC managing director Hugh Marks has vowed to focus on locally-created IP and scale back international formats, arguing the broadcaster needs to be “much faster and clearer” in its commissioning.

Marks, a former CEO of Nine, has been in the top job for just over two months, taking over from David Anderson, who held the role for nearly six years.

His tenure coincides with increased scrutiny of the public broadcaster amid the impending verdict of Antoinette Lattouf’s unlawful termination case.

...