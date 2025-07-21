Catherine Smyth-McMullen and Nicholas Verso at last week's Future Vision Summit.

‘We should all be deeply concerned’: What’s being done to keep young Australians engaged with local screen content?

Nicholas Verso is known for many things.

For more than two decades, he has honed his craft across writing, directing and producing, as seen in the 2016 feature Boys in Trees, and series such as Crazy Fun Park and Invisible Boys.

In his own words, he is also among the youngest demographic habitually trained to engage with the Australian screen industry.

Verso, who is in his 40s, made the claim at last week’s Future Vision Summit in Melbourne, where he was joined on the Future Di...