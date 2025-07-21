‘We should all be deeply concerned’: What’s being done to keep young Australians engaged with local screen content?

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nicholas Verso is known for many things.

For more than two decades, he has honed his craft across writing, directing and producing, as seen in the 2016 feature Boys in Trees, and series such as Crazy Fun Park and Invisible Boys.

In his own words, he is also among the youngest demographic habitually trained to engage with the Australian screen industry.

Verso, who is in his 40s, made the claim at last week’s Future Vision Summit in Melbourne, where he was joined on the Future Di...