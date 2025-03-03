Wellington Animation Film Festival back for a second year

After being introduced last year, the Wellington Animation Film Festival (WAFF) returns to New Zealand’s North Island this month.

Held at Roxy Cinemas from March 21-23, the program includes five New Zealand premieres – Living Large (Winner of the Section ContreChamps at Annecy 2024), Colors Within (Japan) The Storm (China) Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning (South Korea) and Rock Bottom (Spain and Poland) – and three short film collections (including the two Best of Annecy from 2024).

There will also be a curated collection of student short films from France and New Zealand, a screening of the Kiwi classic Footrot Flats, and a retrospective on Paprika.

The festival is the brainchild of a screen collective, Creative Aotearoa French Exchange (CAFE), which aims to strengthen the relationship between French and New Zealand animation communities.

WAFF committee member Arthur Struyf was pleased to be able to continue the event’s momentum from last year.

As Wellington’s dedicated animation film festival, WAFF is a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and the vibrant world of animated cinema,” he said.

“With an exciting line-up and the same passion for animation, we can’t wait to gather once again with our friends, family, and the wider community to share the magic of this art form.”



Find out more information about this year’s event, including how to purchase tickets, here.





