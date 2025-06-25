Wendy Moore set to depart Foxtel after six years

The Foxtel Group has bid farewell to another member of its executive team, with executive director of entertainment content and channels Wendy Moore announcing her departure after six years.

Moore joined the company in 2019 as general manager of its LifeStyle Group, leading the relaunch and rebranding of the LifeStyle channels.

In 2023, her role expanded to oversee all of Foxtel’s owned and operated suite of channels, including content operations. Following the departure of executive director for commissioning and content Alison Hurbert-Burns earlier this year, Moore added production of original scripted and unscripted shows to her remit.

Before joining Foxtel, she spent 12 years at Pacific Magazines, then owned by Seven West Media, where she led the growth and development of brands such as Home Beautiful and Better Homes and Gardens as general manager of homes and food.

In a statement, Moore said while leaving was an “incredibly difficult decision”, now was the right time to start a new business venture in an area she was passionate about.

The past six years have been an incredible experience, both personally and professionally,” she said.

“I have loved my time at Foxtel and have been privileged to work with many talented people on many incredible productions and projects.

“I know the company and customers are in very safe hands with a passionate team of people who will continue to grow and push boundaries. I’m proud to be part of the Foxtel story and to have the opportunity to continue my contribution as part of Selling Houses Australia.”

Moore is set to continue in her position until the end of the year, with Foxtel already commencing a domestic and international search for her replacement.

In a note to staff, Foxtel, Kayo, and Binge CEO Hilary Perchard thanked Moore for her "leadership, vision, authenticity, and unwavering dedication".

“Wendy’s ability to balance creativity with strategic execution has been a hallmark of her leadership, and her contributions have set new benchmarks for excellence across our business and world-class productions,” he said.

“Beyond her achievements in content and strategy, Wendy’s commitment to people and her legacy as a leader set her apart. She has built and nurtured an incredible team, identifying talent, supporting the development of staff, and creating opportunities for growth across the business.”

Perchard was appointed to his role last month as part of a restructure that followed global sports streamer DAZN’s $3.4 billion acquisition of the Foxtel Group.