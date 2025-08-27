Western Sydney University reintroduces acting degree

Thanks to a partnership with Actors Centre Australia, Western Sydney University is set to once again offer a Bachelor of Performing Arts (Acting) following an 18-year hiatus.

The new degree – commencing from semester one next year at the university’s Kingswood campus – aims to build on the legacy of Theatre Nepean, whose alumni includes Joel Edgerton, David Wenham, Yvonne Strahovski and Celeste Barber. It will be delivered by the School of Humanities and Communication Arts in partnership with the ACA>

The program features 20 intensive core subjects focused on stage and screen performance, and four electives of complementary skills. It will integrate traditional acting techniques with the opportunity to learn from performance, industry expertise and insights from performance research, including neuroscience and cognitive studies.

Alumni of the ACA include Hugh Jackman, Daniel Hanshall, Harriet Dyer and Emma Harvie.

The partnership between the university and the centre was announced this week at the Parramatta South campus, attended by vice-chancellor and president, Distinguished Professor George Williams, chairman of ACA and founder oand CEO of parent company MindChamps, David Chiem, and industry representatives.

“Western Sydney has a proud record of producing world leading creative artists, and this investment by the university recognises that our region deserves its own dedicated, world-class performing arts program,” said Professor Williams.

“This landmark program honours the legacy of Theatre Nepean and, combined with ACA’s industry-driven training model, will produce highly skilled graduates ready for the demands of today’s exciting creative industries.

“With deep connections to the Australian theatre and entertainment industries, and real-world learning through internships, guest lectures, and student productions, this program will support diverse talent from our region and equip them to thrive locally and globally.”

Chiem, who is also an alumnus of the university, said the degree fuses the craft of acting with the neuroscience of the ‘Champion Mindset’, one that would empower graduates “to see opportunities where others see nothing, to mind-judo challenges into stepping stones, and to thrive in an AI-dominated future as authentic storytellers, innovators, and leaders.”

ACA patron Hugh Jackman called the partnership a “gamechanger”.

“I am an alumnus of Actors Centre, and both of these institutions are powerhouses, but together, they’re going to create an educational environment for students to thrive, and they are going to enter the industry way above industry standards,” he said.

Students will enter through audition-based admission, with enrolments are now open.