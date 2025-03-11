‘Westerners’ (First Look)

Fresh Blood pilot Westerners follows three young diaspora adults navigating the chaos of life in Western Sydney, where even the simplest tasks spiral into the surreal.

Jackie (Natasha Cheng), a struggling artist, makes a deal with the Devil to cure her creative block. Taz (Sana’a Shaik) must choose between living with share house mould or even worse: moving back in with her parents. Dulla (Ubai Dahoud) can’t walk down the street without being chased by a horde of women who all want to play matchmaker. Between existential crises and absurd misadventures, they’re just trying to live their version of an ordinary life.

Created by Munasib Hamid and Kevin Duo Han, Westerners is produced by Haven’t You Done Well Productions with principal production funding from Screen Australia. Hamid directed the pilot, which Han wrote alongside Mark Mariano. Monique Mulcahy was producer, with Georgia Mappin, Sam Lingham, Max Miller, Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, Thomas Zahariou and Zachary Ruane executive produced for Haven’t You Done Well Productions alongside the ABC’s Rachel Millar.

Westerners will premiere Wednesday, April 16 at 9pm on ABC TV and be available on ABC iview from Wednesday, April 9.