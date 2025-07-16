‘Westgate’ (Trailer)

Adrian Ortega’s Westgate picks up in 1999 with strong-willed single mother Netta (Sarah Nicolazzo) doing her best to raise her 12-year-old son, Julian (Max Nappo), in West Footscray.

As Netta deals with financial woes, Julian’s health issues, an unreliable ex-husband, and the tragedy that has cast a shadow over her life – the death of her father, killed along with many other migrant workers in the collapse of the West Gate Bridge in 1970 – she is barely able to keep her own head above water. Attempting to keep a promise she made to her son on a day when all of her pressures come to a head, Netta is left to search for new sources of strength and, at long last, face the grief she’s been running away from. The cast also includes Rosa Nix and Hannah Sims.

Ortega, who wrote the script, is a producer alongside Danaë Grieef, with cinematographer Tavis Pinnington, composer Wes Larsen, editor Arlo Dean Cook, production designer Erin Mackellin, and costume designer Gail Stroud also part of the creative team.

Westgate will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival on August 17 and 23, before being released theatrically via Madman.