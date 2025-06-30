‘We’ve done the hard work’: Team behind Russell Crowe-backed Coffs Harbour studio precinct makes fresh plea to government

The team behind the Pacific Bay Resort Studios and Village in Coffs Harbour has called on the NSW Government to “follow its own strategy” and incorporate a noise wall into the $2.2 billion Coffs Harbour Bypass so the studio precinct can move forward.

First announced in 2021 by Russell Crowe, Peter Montgomery, and Keith Rodger, the $650 million privately funded regional studio incorporates purpose-built sound stages and virtual production facilities fully integrated within the existing 46-hectare Pacific Bay Resort Precinct, offering on-site accommodation, dining, and leisure.

The proposal has received support from educational and industry partners, including Sony, AFTRS, NIDA, TAFE, Southern Cross University, Epic Games, Lux Machina, ARRI, VA Hire, and Spectrum Films.

Construction was due to commence last year, only for progress to be delayed amid negotiations for an amenity wall that was required to shield the studios from the noise of the multi-billion-dollar Coffs Harbour Bypass.

It has since been revealed that the project cannot proceed without the certainty of a 450-metre wall — already designed and independently costed at $3.8 million to $5.5 million — being erected by Transport for NSW Contractor Ferrovial Gamuda Joint Venture within the existing scope of the new road infrastructure.

According to the Pacific Bay Resort Studios and Village team, this is because it is impractical to expect the Pacific Bay Resort to obtain approvals and to erect the barrier on Crown Land as the adjacent landowner after the Bypass is open.



It comes after the state government last week announced a $380 million package of screen and digital games support, including a $100 million capital fund towards a second Sydney studio, as part of the state budget.

Multiple locations are being considered for a studio to house production outside of Disney Studios at Moore Park, including potential sites at Oran Park, Silverwater, Everleigh, and the Central Coast.

A spokesperson for the studio precinct said the government should “enable what they say they support”.



“We’ve done the hard work,” they said.

“The site is zoned, the funding secured, the industry partners are in place. We’re not asking for $100 million. We’re not asking for a handout. We’re asking for one thing — a fair go,” said a spokesperson for the project. This is a privately funded, advanced project on privately owned land that aligns directly with the government’s own screen strategy. The only thing holding it back is an amenity wall.

“All we need now is for the NSW Government to follow its own strategy — and let this region help to lead the future of Australian screen production.”