The sustainability team on 'All Her Fault' and the EV charger at Docklands. (L to r): Guven Paternoster (production transport manager), Paul Walton (unit production manager), Tobias Miller (onset sustainability PA), Antony Tulloch (Dockland Studios Melbourne CEO), Lily Rolfe (Matchbox production & sustainability co-ordinator), Max Haymes (Dockland Studios Melbourne facilities manager), Daniel Astin (production sustainability supervisor).
What Matchbox Pictures learnt about sustainability on production of ‘All Her Fault’

Carnival Films and Matchbox Pictures have employed a suite of sustainability processes during production of drama series All Her Fault which points the way forward for the film and TV sector.

A key part of the approach has been starting discussions with all heads of departments on day one of pre-production, which included individual meetings per department in order to create tailored targets.

“Our approach is intentionally positive and non-judgmental – our learnings include that there is a fine line bet...