What type of pitches Lionsgate wants at this year’s SPA Connect

Lionsgate is open to a range of pitches at this year’s SPA Connect but the company’s executive vice president of international TV acquisitions and co-productions, Noel Hedges, says he is interested in quality crime and investigative dramas in a returnable 6-8 episodes per season format.
“If I had to lean into any genre I’d probably be leaning into something more of a crime space or investigative space,” he said at a recent SPA online session.
“Looking at our shows, we haven’t h...