What’s shooting right now in Australia? IF’s In Production wrap – April 2025

Film
IF takes a look at the feature films and scripted series in production right now around the country.

Have we missed anything, or want to add and update any changes? Email us at publicity@if.com.au.

Feature Film

The next Monsterverse film

While it has yet to be officially confirmed, star Kaitlyn Dever sp...