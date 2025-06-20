What’s shooting right now in Australia? IF’s In Production wrap – June 2025

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
IF takes a look at the feature films and scripted series in production right now around the country.
Feature Film
Docklands Studios Melbourne is home to Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Play Dead, with NantStudios’ LED virtual production stages providing a backdrop of ...