Behind-the-scenes of 'Outback Dale'.

What’s shooting right now in Australia? IF’s In Production wrap – June 2025

Film News
IF takes a look at the feature films and scripted series in production right now around the country.

Feature Film

Play Dead

Docklands Studios Melbourne is home to Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Play Dead, with NantStudios’ LED virtual production stages providing a backdrop of ...