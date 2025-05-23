Director Matthew Holmes (left) and Joshua Jaegar on the set of 'The Sundowner' in South Australia. (Photo: Ian Routledge)

What’s shooting right now in Australia? IF’s In Production wrap – May 2025

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·

IF takes a look at the feature films and scripted series in production right now around the country.

Feature Film

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Australian director Grant Sputore is helming Legendary Pictures’ next Monsterverse film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova – the title was revealed two weeks ago –...