What’s shooting right now in Australia? IF’s In Production wrap – May 2025

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
IF takes a look at the feature films and scripted series in production right now around the country.
Feature Film
Australian director Grant Sputore is helming Legendary Pictures’ next Monsterverse film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova – the title was revealed two weeks ago –...