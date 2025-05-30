Thanks to Screenwest
What’s still on the table for film and TV when parliament is recalled

Last week’s ACMA figures on commercial TV’s Australian content expenditure have reignited industry calls for regulation – the latest flare-up in a long-running policy debate.

As per the data, commercial networks spent $1.62 billion on Australian programs in the 2023/24 financial year, representing a decrease from $1.67 billion in the previous year.

Modest year-on-year gains in ch...