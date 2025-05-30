What’s still on the table for film and TV when parliament is recalled

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week’s ACMA figures on commercial TV’s Australian content expenditure have reignited industry calls for regulation – the latest flare-up in a long-running policy debate.

As per the data, commercial networks spent $1.62 billion on Australian programs in the 2023/24 financial year, representing a decrease from $1.67 billion in the previous year.

Modest year-on-year gains in ch...