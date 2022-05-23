Eight prominent Australian personalities delve into the mystery of their ancestral pasts when Who Do You Think You Are? returns to SBS on Tuesday, June 21.

Joining the cast for season 13 are actor and director Simon Baker, radio, and television broadcaster Myf Warhurst, NRL legend Justin Hodges, vet and television personality Chris Brown, actress and philanthropist Paula Duncan, chef and restauranteur Matt Moran, 10 News First presenter Sandra Sully, and netball champion Liz Ellis.

In this deeply personal experience, we see participants embark on a whirlwind journey from capital cities to the most rural parts of the Australian landscape. From discoveries of brutality and heartbreak to perseverance and strength, we catch a glimpse into the lives of our most loved celebrities as they reflect on the stories at the core of their family tree.

Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia for SBS. The series airs at 7:30pm Tuesdays on SBS and SBS On Demand starting June 21.