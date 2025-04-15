‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ (Trailer)

SBS ancestral series Who Do You Think You Are? returns next month, with Tom Gleeson, Patrick Brammall, Camilla Franks, Gina Chick, Matt Nable, Claudia Karvan, Mark Coles Smith, and Marc Fennell set to uncover the truths of their family mysteries.

Whether it’s tracing actor and producer Claudia Karvan’s father’s family back to England and Cyprus and learning of a free-spirited grandmother, to comedian Tom Gleeson’s hunt to discover why an elusive ancestor changed the family’s name, the series allows these celebrities a chance to connect with their family history.

The 16th season of Who Do You Think You Are?, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia for SBS, will premiere May 13 at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.