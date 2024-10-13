Freda Puruntatameri, Arthurina ‘Rina’ Moreen and Julianna Kerinaiua. (Image: Conor Herber)

‘Why can’t you have both?’: Sal Balharrie and Danielle MacLean explore balance of sport and cultural identity in ‘Like My Brother’

·
FilmNews
·

When director Sal Balharrie stepped onto the Tiwi College Oval in February, 2018 for a documentary about aspiring female AFL players in the area, she hadn’t settled on the subjects.

Luckily, some made an immediate impact.

“Three girls turned up in sunglasses,” she told IF

“They were ready for their close-up with how they came in with attitude and arms around each other.”

That trio, Arthurina ‘Rina’ Moreen, 18, Julianna Kerinaiua, 18, and Freda Puruntatameri, 15, join ...