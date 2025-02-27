Why the government wouldn’t fund the iconic 1990s ‘Blinky Bill’ animated TV series

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

This story is based on National Archives of Australia material gathered during production of the book ‘Money, art and madness: How the war between bureaucrats & auteurs killed the Australian film industry‘.

Blinky Bill captivated Australian children with his mischievous grin and adventurous spirit in a long-running series of books before Yoram Gross Film Studios brought the character to the big screen in the ear...