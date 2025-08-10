WildBear to co-produce ‘Fatal Conflicts’ history series with ZDF/Arte

WildBear Entertainment has announced a collaboration with ZDF/Arte, a joint venture between German public broadcaster ZDF and the European cultural channel ARTE, for the historical factual series Fatal Conflicts.

Consisting of two 90-minute films or four 60-minute episodes, Fatal Conflicts explores two cataclysmic wars through the lens of ambitious rival leaders and their strategies and ideas, transporting viewers to times and places where the future is balanced on a knife’s edge.

The first film, Xerxes v Themistocles, focuses on the Second Greco-Persian War, a conflict of wits and power where the ideals of democracy were pitted against authoritarianism. The second, Hannibal v Scipio, examines the Second Punic War between Rome and Carthage, detailing the famous battles fought by Scipio Aemilianus and Hannibal Barca.

International historians provide narrative foundation and offer different interpretations of ancient source materials, which are blended with recreations, premium footage, and dynamic battle maps created by WildBear’s design and VFX studio.

Nik Wansbrough directs the series, with WildBear Entertainment’s Craig Meade executive producing.

A still from ‘Fatal Conflicts’

The co-production deal between WildBear and ZDF/Arte was brokered by WildBear’s international agent Edwina Thring, of Wild Thring Media, with ZDF Studios acquiring international distribution rights.

ZDF/Arte senior editor Peter Allenbacher said the series will give equal weight to both sides of the conflict, allowing audiences to “judge by themselves and thereby participate in the thrilling narrative.”

“We are delighted to partner with WildBear Entertainment and co-produce this spectacular new history series,” he said.

“Fatal Conflicts not only provides brilliant new insights to pivotal moments and key players in ancient history, but its production approach will also transport viewers right into the heart of the action.”

WildBear Entertainment CEO Michael Tear described Fatal Conflicts as a “truly standout new history series”.

“I am proud that ZDF/Arte, a broadcaster known for its focus on premium factual content and excellent, rigorous storytelling, is our co-production partner,” he said.

“The decision for ZDF Studios to distribute is a further endorsement for this title and confirms its appeal for the international marketplace.”

ZDF Studios unscripted director Nikolas Huelbusch said the company was pleased to be able to “add another gem to its sales catalogue”.

“Our international clients will certainly appreciate Fatal Conflicts as much as the other WildBear Entertainment documentaries that we are already distributing,” he said.