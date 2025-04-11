‘Within the Pines’ (Trailer)

Writer and director Paul Evans Thomas’ Within the Pines is to be released on digital platforms April 18 through Umbrella Entertainment.

Produced by Four Point Films, Fish Face Productions and All Sourced Up, the independent South Australian thriller is about a sound recordist trying to escape from the urban and capture something natural. His microphone picks up on something no one wants to hear while isolated, deep among the pines.

Starring Brendan Cooney, Barrie Cotton, Cheryl Douglass and Nick Launchbury, Within the Pines won first prize for Best Feature at the 2024 Rhode Island Film Festival.

It had its Australian premiere last October at the inaugural Dark Nights Film Festival in Sydney and was screened at the 2024 Sitges Film Festival in the Panorama section.

Thomas is an Adelaidean filmmaker and verified YouTuber known as Paul E.T. with over 386K subscribers. Creating content on tricks of the trade, his videos including You Can Make a Netflix Style Documentary About Literally Anything and How Filmmakers Make Cameras Disappear have over 5 million views each.