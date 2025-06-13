L-R: Sandy George, Paul Wiegard, Amanda Duthie, Mitzi Goldman and Kriv Stenders.

‘Without regulation, it’s not going to happen’: Streamer investment in local docs under scrutiny at SFF

“Streaming Services: The New Home For Documentaries?” That was the question posed by a Sydney Film Festival panel last night. Local players Stan and DocPlay explored what’s next for the form amid ongoing questions about global streamers’ commitment to Aussie docs.

The discussion came nearly a year since the Federal Government missed its July 1, 2024 deadline to introduce local content obligations for SVODs – a framework that notab...