Wooden Camera launches accessories for Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K/17K cameras

Wooden Camera has announced a new line of products for Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K and 17K cameras.

Key accessories include the 26V Gold Mount Plus D-Box™ and Wedge, which realigns the battery plate perpendicular to the camera, allowing for easier integration of traditional cinema accessories. The top of the wedge also features additional ¼”-20 and ⅜”-16 mounting points to support further rig customisation, especially when accessories like cradles extend the camera’s rear footprint.

Wooden Camera will offer two integrated systems, as well as a-la-carte accessories.

The Elite Accessory System includes a riser plate, ARCA base plate, top plate and top plate extension block, top plate dual rod clamp and an ultra Handle (3/8″-16) standard kit, while the Core System is a more streamlined package with essential components.

“Upon first inspection of the camera, we saw interesting features in the body design. We knew that airflow for this camera would be the top priority, so we mimicked the vent design in the ARCA Riser and Top Plate to ensure the accessories would not impede airflow. We ensured all switches and accessory I/O were left clear and designed the top plate to clear the XLR ports. When we saw the slanted back, we knew we wanted to build a wedge to improve the ergonomics for bigger builds,” says Creative Solutions divisional senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello.

“When we designed this system, we knew users would need accessories that do not hinder the performance of the camera, but still allow them to build out a rig with the accessories needed on any cinema set. Rather than rush to market, we’ve put a lot of thought into creating accessories that promote efficiency and work around the unique build of this camera.”

The URSA Cine 12K/17K Accessory System is now available for purchase through Wooden Camera’s website and select authorised dealers worldwide.