Wooden Camera launches accessory collection for Sony Rialto Mini

Wooden Camera has released an accessory collection for the Sony Rialto Mini, introducing cage extensions, a rear plate for expanded mounting and power distribution, and a slim cage that maintains the camera’s compact form factor.

“The unique size of the Rialto Mini created an interesting design challenge,” said Creative Solutions divisional senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello.

“We needed to design a sturdy foundation for accessories while keeping the rig small enough for tight shooting environments. By adapting proven designs and tailoring them for this camera, we’ve built a system that balances functionality with flexibility.

“We designed these accessories to address the specific challenges of the Rialto Mini,” Aiello added. “From maximizing mounting points to maintaining a lightweight, compact rig, this system gives filmmakers the tools they need without compromising form factor.”

Key accessories include:

Cage: Adds mounting points around the body, including two angled mounts. The two-piece design allows users to remove the bottom portion to maintain a low optical height.

Cage Extensions: Available as a Top Cheese Plate or Top Dual Rod Clamp. Both options work around the filter slot and expand accessory compatibility.

Rear Cheese Plate: A plate for mounting the Rialto Power Strip in multiple positions, with an extension for attaching a Micro Battery Plate.

PL Support: A swappable lens support that aligns with the PL adapter’s optical height. Compatible with ARCA base plates and usable independently of the cage.