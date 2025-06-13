Wooden Camera launches Elite Handheld Accessories

Wooden Camera has introduced an Elite Handheld Accessories collection that includes new designs for crossbars, extensions, and a new partnership for handles.

Offered as à la carte accessories or curated kits, the collection was derived from learnings from Wooden Camera’s previous designs, focusing on improving strength and durability, saving time on set, and creating modular accessories that users can interchange for different configurations.

The kits vary in crossbar options: 15mm Studio, 15mm LWS Handgrip, and 19mm Studio. Each crossbar is designed for strength and includes a raised center design that can be used with studio builds because it clears the access points on dovetails, eliminating the need to remove dovetails before docking the camera on a tripod. The crossbars also feature tightening knobs that have finger grooves for easy manual tightening, as well as an uncommonly convenient center hole for tool tightening with either a 3/16” or 4mm hex tool. Each kit includes 6” extensions and Wooden Camera’s rosette handgrips.

The rosette handgrips introduce a new partnership with ODI Grips to offer camera operators a durable material while providing all-day comfort. The metal parts of the grips were designed with a cutout hole pattern and manufactured with 7075 Aluminum, ensuring a lightweight design without compromising on strength. Each grip includes a 32mm rosette to attach the grips to extensions, crossbars, or directly to camera cages. The handgrips were designed to be compatible with any third-party 135mm grip with a single lock.

There are three length options for the extensions – 4”, 6”, and 8”, and each includes a center ⅜”-16 and 2x ¼”-20 mounting points. The unique pentagonal design shaves away extra weight but maintains the structural integrity and strength of the machined 7075 aluminum. The extensions are designed with a 5-degree offset to clear lenses when attached to camera cages. The kits can also fold down to store conveniently in on-set equipment bags.

This collection also includes a new design for the 12-inch safety dovetail, featuring an ARCA rail at the bottom for use with our ARCA Shoulder Plate. This dovetail includes 2x ¼”-20 screw holes for attaching to the crossbar that is included in the new shoulder rig, which will be added to the collection soon alongside a shoulder pad, and handgrip extensions.

Creative Solutions divisional senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello said the collection was about making life easier on set.

“We know what an impact efficiency can make for camera operators, so that was the driving force behind the design of these accessories,” he said.

“Saving time and hassle from having to remove gear, go to a different setup, then add that gear back on– we know it can be a headache. So, we designed these accessories to minimize transition times, easily make adjustments, and ensure your gear is lightweight for the long days, but strong enough to last the rigors of set life.”

The Elite Handheld Accessories are now available for purchase through Wooden Camera’s website and select authorised dealers worldwide.