Wooden Camera releases accessory collection for Sony FX2

Wooden Camera has released an accessory collection for the Sony FX2, giving the ability to add monitors, handles, mics and other accessories.

“We understand the target market for this camera, and it was important for us to meet these creators with competitive pricing,” said Creative Solutions divisional senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello.

“We kept the design simple but impactful—ideal for both run-and-gun setups and larger, more built-out rigs.

“Our intention is to serve creators at every level. With high-end cameras, certain accessories are often assumed. But for the FX2, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, we want to offer value and flexibility.”

Key Accessories Include:

Top Plate – A minimal, mounting plate inspired by Wooden Camera’s FX3 design, adding industry-standard mounting points compatible with carry handles and other accessories

Cage L-Bracket – A half-cage that protects the FX2 while preserving the full range of motion of the camera’s pivoting EVF. Includes a cutout and clamp for HDMI cable management and a mounting point for an ARCA Riser.

Cage Grip – Securely attaches to the FX2 body, with a cutout for battery access and additional mounting points for accessories.

20mm ARCA Riser – Mounts to the Cage L-Bracket in two orientations: perpendicular for traditional cine builds, or parallel for photography-style setups.

In a shift from the traditional Elite and Core systems, Wooden Camera now offers users the ability to choose between Half Cage and Full Cage builds:

Full Cage: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, and Cage Grip

Half Cage: Top Plate and Cage L-Bracket

Core Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, and Top Handle

Elite Cage System: Top Plate, Cage L-Bracket, Cage Grip, Top Handle, 20mm ARCA Riser, and LW 15mm Baseplate

Sony’s FX2 is available for pre-order.