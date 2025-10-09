Wooden Camera introduces accessory collection for Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55

Wooden Camera has announced an accessory collection for the new Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55, which includes power solutions, mounting points, and a modular top plate.

This collection includes a D-Box System, featuring a choice of a Gold Mount or V-Mount D-Box, a power strip, a link cable, and a D-Box Support bracket, which secures the D-Box to the Riser Plate, preventing it from disconnecting from the camera.

The 3-part Top Plate provides mounting points and is compatible with both the native handle, and allows for different configurations based on the needs of each job, while the LPL mount allows ARRI LPL lenses to attach to the FUJIFILM GFX mount.

“We designed this collection with two goals in mind: expanding mounting options and streamlining power distribution,” said Creative Solutions divisional senior director of accessories Dominick Aiello.

“The accessories included in this collection work together to achieve these goals and maximise the functionality of this camera on set.

“This camera is FUJIFILM’s first step into the cine world and our goal was to outfit it with the same features and added functionality that we offer to every other camera release. With these accessories, creators can slim down or build up their setups to meet the demands of any production.”