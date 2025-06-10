‘Workmates’ (Trailer)

Directed by Curtis Vowell, Workmates stars Sophie Henderson and Matt Whelan as Lucy and Tom – best friends, theatre-makers, and co-workers.

When an accident threatens to shut down the tiny, underfunded theatre they’ve built together, Lucy realises she would do anything to save the theatre and keep her friend… whom she might be in love with.

The support cast includes Aki Munroe, Arlo Green, and Zoë Robins, along with a host of well-known faces from the New Zealand comedy scene, such as Kura Forrester, Chris Parker, and Liv Tennet.

Henderson wrote the script, while Sam Snedden and Morgan Leigh Stewart produced the film, which was executive produced by Philippa Campbell, Henderson, Curtis Vowell, Hannah Tolich, and Charlie McDermott.

Madman will distribute theatrically in New Zealand and Australia, with Level K handling international sales.

The film, made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, will screen at Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.