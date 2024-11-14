PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a series of interviews, IF goes behind the scenes with this year’s Casting Guild of Australia 2024 Rising Stars ahead of their official unveiling at the CGA Awards to find out more about their journey in the industry.

IF Magazine: What initially inspired you to become an actor?

Megan Wilding: When I was a kid I loved fairytales. I loved that e...