WTFN relaunches Empire Talent as Radar Talent

Production and distribution group WTFN has rebranded its TV talent representation arm to cover content creators across digital platforms.

Radar Talent, formerly Empire Talent, will sit under Radar, WTFN’s digital business, and focus on the representation and management of Australian and international content creators, from established names to those new on the scene.

At launch, Radar Talent is home to Real Housewives of Sydney’s Kate Adams, The Block’s Rachel and Ryan Carr, The Hunters co-host Steve Van Aperen, and popular YouTuber Mathew McKenna.

International personalities on the roster include WWE star Maven Huffman from the US and the Scottish-born Dr. Michael Mrozinski, a rapidly rising TikTok star known for debunking wellness myths and providing accessible advice. These names alone already have more than two million subscribers to their channels.

Radar Talent’s lead agent, Kristen Mahar, expected the next stars to likely come from more niche sectors, ranging from food and DIY to true crime or specific periods in history.

“We are thrilled to launch this new business with such great talent onboard; however, Radar Talent is not solely about famous names or followers,” she said.

“We want to work with genuine experts in their field, like Dr. Michael, people who can bring their knowledge and credibility, as well as new audiences and fresh content. Now, working even more closely with our colleagues at Radar, we can shape these experts’ careers, help grow their digital presence and, significantly, make sure everything is effectively monetised.”

“For example, our young historian client, Michael Brady, runs the popular Oceanliner Designs channel on YouTube, which Radar manages. By working closely together, Radar Talent and Radar are supporting Michael, and we have already helped grow the channel to over 700,000 subscribers. It has also recently received two nominations in the Tellycast Digital Video Awards, including for Best Documentary Channel.”

WTFN chief commercial officer Derek Dyson said WTFN provided “one of the best one-stop-shops worldwide” for creator talent to build and commercialise their brand.

“Our team at Radar is all about making digital channels as big and commercially successful as they can possibly be,” he said.

“We are bringing in significant revenue for our creator talent just in digital advertising income. Add in the fact that we have experienced sales teams who are looking to marry big brands with these channels plus an eCommerce division, and it’s a compelling proposition.”