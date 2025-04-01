WTFN teams up with Nine for Real Emergency FAST Channel

WTFN and long-term partner Nine have announced a new FAST channel led by long-running returning series Paramedics and Emergency.

Launched via WTFN broadcast distribution arm, Fred Media, the Real Emergency FAST channel will be available on 9Now in Australia in Q2 and distributed to major FAST platforms worldwide. At the same time, WTFN’s digital distribution arm Radar will roll out Real Emergency VOD channels across YouTube, Facebook, and other social video platforms.

WTFN chief commercial officer Derek Dyson said the deal was an example of the company’s ability to drive “total distribution” solutions for its partners.

“By bringing together our Fred and Radar divisions, we can work with rights holders to get their content monetised on every conceivable platform. It’s all about unlocking new revenue streams from previously underutilised rights,” he said.

“I think the work done by Channel 4 in the UK, in demonstrating the value that can be extracted by distributing broadcast content on a wider range of channels, particularly in the home territory, has opened the eyes of networks worldwide. Its activities have neutralised the concern that publishing on channels like YouTube will cannibalise audiences. On the contrary, it is successfully reaching previously untapped viewers and advertisers and enhancing engagement.”

Nine head of acquisitions and distribution, Kieren Pittard, said the partnership allowed the company to find new audiences for the titles across new platforms, both here and overseas..

“Continuing to diversify and maximise revenue streams for content where we have existing rights is important to Nine, and working with a partner so well-versed in the global FAST space made complete sense – especially when it produces both shows for us too,” he said.

It comes as Radar announced the launch of a new partnership with independent Canadian producer Omnifilm Entertainment, along with a dedicated YouTube Channel for Jade Fever, a factual series that follows a long-established jade mining family in the wilds of Canada.

Jade Fever has run for seven seasons and was first broadcast on Discovery Channel Canada.

Dyson said the company was delighted to bring Jade Fever into its growing stable of single IP YouTube channels.

“[The series] has everything you need for a successful series on YouTube: great talent, hidden treasure, dramatic moments, and big machines,” he said.

“We are excited to now share this fabulous series with the world”.